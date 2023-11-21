Security forces conducted separate operations in Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan during which 3 terrorists were killed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan in which two terrorists were killed while one was also killed in the operation in the Kot Azam area of South Waziristan. The terrorist was killed.

According to ISPR, the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on forces and civilians and weapons have also been recovered from them.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Shahzeb was martyred due to the explosion of explosives in North Waziristan’s Ghariyum area.

ISPR says that the clearance operation is going on to eliminate other terrorists in the area, the security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave men make our determination stronger.