Actress Ushna Shah wed her beau Hamza Amin earlier this week during a nikah ceremony in Karachi. The newlyweds had their celebration during the day on Friday, with all of their loved ones there to see it.

Despite being “mercilessly harassed and abused” on her wedding day, Ushna deactivated her Instagram account, but her now-husband posted a picture of the feature. “With a picture of the Habs player smiled broadly and smiling for the camera, Hamza wrote, “My beautiful bride is ready for the Valima.

The actress wore an ivory sari and striking diamond jewellery to her reception, and she looked gorgeous. Ushna coordinated with her nikkah outfit by wearing her hair back in a tidy bun with a pretty floral embellishment. Hamza, on the other hand, matched his wife’s elegant outfit by dressing in a dark suit for the occasion.

Professional golfer Hamza wrote, “Officially an Amin,” while posting a video of him showing his bride how to play golf at their celebration. Eventually, a number of other guests joined them, including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ushna’s Parizaad co-star.

Before deactivating her Instagram account, the Bashar Momin actress shared a video of her wedding day highlights with her followers to let them know about the thrill of her new life. I’m married to your nainon wala Maharaja, gorgeous prince.

Ushna Shah opted for a traditional bridal look from Wardha Saleem, and her regal lehenga choli and accessories brought the sparkle. But, a few online commenters found her crimson wedding attire offensive, while many more took issue with the actor’s protruding belly. Despite yet, the actress knew the best course of action for all trolls, which was to remain silent.

Here is Mrs. Amin. Those of you who don’t like the way I’m dressed should know that neither you nor anybody else is responsible for the cost of my red clothing. Pakistan is where I get all of my jewellery and jora. She held up a photo of her henna-covered hands flashing a ring and said, “But my heart is half Austrian.