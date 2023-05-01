PESHAWAR: Concerns about security in the provincial capital of Peshawar led the federal government to impose Section 144 for three days.

A ban on groups of five or more people assembling in one location in the city, according to Peshawar’s deputy commissioner, Shah Fahad. Due to the critical security situation, a ban has been put in place, and those who violate it will face punishment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said that rallies will be held in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar today (Monday).

Pervez Khattak, the president of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will address the crowd in Peshawar. The march will start at Gulbahar Chowk and end at Chowk Yadgar. On GT Road, the rally attendees will march on foot.