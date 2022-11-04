The 15th West Asia Baseball Cup will be held in Islamabad, the nation’s capital, from December 20 to 24, thanks to a decision by the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA).According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, president of the Pakistan Federation of Baseball, the Amateur Baseball Federation of India has made the decision to send a team to Pakistan for the four-day baseball competition.

The information provided by the federation indicates that countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Palestine have already declared their attendance at the mega-event, whereas Nepal and Iran have not yet done so.

According to Fakhar Ali Shah, the federation organised the team’s training camp for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier (WBCQ) with the aid of the Army Sports Directorate and under the direction of coach Nisar Ahmed.He added that in honour of the Pakistan team’s great achievement in the WBCQ, the federation had awarded a reward of Rs. 100,000 for the coach.