In preparation for the premiere of the Phone Bhoot teaser, Katrina Kaif dresses up and posts images to social media.

The actress posted her photos to Instagram along with the comment “PhoneBhoot Trailer Launch.”

Katrina was absolutely stunning in a flowered pant suit. She complemented her ensemble with beige heels and golden hoops on her ears.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, and Katrine Kaif all appear in the movie Hone Bhoot. The movie is scheduled for a November 4th global release.

In the movie, Kaif is portraying a ghost with a task for Chaturvedi and Khattar. Jackie Shroff, who is set to play Aatma Ram, is also in the movie.

He will be imparting a lesson to the group and derailing their attempt to capture spirits.The next project for Katrina Kaif is Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

She also stars opposite Vijay Dethupathi in Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Ishaan Khattar is reportedly working on Pippa, while Siddhant Chaturvedi will appear in Zoya Akhtar’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.