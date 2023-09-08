The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the cost of electricity for electricity consumers.

Nepra increased the price of electricity by Rs.146 paisa per unit and the increase in electricity price was done in the context of July’s monthly fuel adjustment.

Nepra has issued the electricity price hike notification which states that the electricity price hike will be applicable in September bills.

According to the notification, the increase will not be applicable to Lifeline and K Electric customers.

It should be noted that the people in the country are already protesting against the heavy electricity bills and in many cities citizens have burnt the electricity bills in protest and refused to pay them.