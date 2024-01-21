The Supreme Court issued its quarterly report for the first time under Article 19A.

The quarterly report of the Supreme Court is from September to December 2023.

The Supreme Court says that access to information is the right of every citizen under Article 19A.

According to the Supreme Court report, 859 cases were disposed of in 3 months, on 17 September 2023, the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court was 56 thousand 503, on 16 December 2023, the number of pending cases decreased to 55 thousand 644.

Access to information is the right of every citizen, accountability begins with information: Chief Justice

According to the report, there is criticism on the increase in the number of pending cases, but not all the facts are told. In 2013, the number of pending cases was 20 thousand 116. 25 thousand 681 and in the year 2016 this number increased to 29 thousand 941.

According to the quarterly report, the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court in 2017 was 35 thousand 608, in 2018 the number of pending cases was 38 thousand 197, in 2019 43 thousand 8, in 2020 46 thousand 902, in 2021 the number of pending cases. Reaching 54 thousand, the number of cases pending in the Supreme Court in the year 2022 was 52 thousand 424, which increased to 55 thousand 971 in 2023.

The Supreme Court’s quarterly report also includes details of internal performance, including constitutional cases disposed of.