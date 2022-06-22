Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has for the first time chosen to discontinue its one-contract system, following which players would be given individual contracts for One Day International (ODI) and Test matches, according to Geo News.

The list of players who will receive two cThe ontracts and participate in all three formats of cricket includes captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Hassan Ali.

The pay of PCB employees, particularly lower-level staff, is expected to be raised while keeping the staff, are expected to be raised while keeping the current wave of inflation in mind.