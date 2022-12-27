In light of the threat from terrorism, Australia has issued a warning to its residents in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, advising them to be cautious when moving about.

Australian citizens are being encouraged in an alert by the embassy to think twice before travelling to the country in South Asia.

“Travel only when necessary. Make sure your insurance will cover you by doing some research. Consider taking extra security and health precautions if you do travel “the warning from Australia says.

“It has been suggested to Australian diplomats in Islamabad to be more vigilant and to restrict travel within the capital. Intensify your watchfulness and keep an eye on the news for any new information “It increases.

The people of the USA, the UK, and Saudi Arabia have already received alerts about potential assaults on the Pakistani capital.

The authorities in the country’s capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level, the Saudi embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques issued a warning to all residents living in and travelling to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, advising them to exercise caution and refrain from leaving the house unless absolutely necessary.

These warnings followed the most recent suicide bombing in Islamabad that claimed the life of a police officer. The terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is outlawed, has taken credit for the attack.