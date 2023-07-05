MIANWALI: On suspicion of raping a woman, police in Mianwali detained Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The woman, a resident of lahore, complained to the police, claiming that she had been duped into travelling to the province’s northwest. She said that the government official was trying to marry her off.

The woman was seduced by the culprit, who then sexually abused her, according to the police who described the horrifying incident.

The offender has been taken to the City police station for additional proceedings while a case has been filed against him.

Due to power disparities, gender inequality, and harmful cultural norms, sexual violence against women is a major and prevalent issue that has blighted Pakistani society.

Such crimes have wider societal repercussions, compromising the safety and dignity of women, and many instances go unreported as a result of people’s fear of certain standards and an ineffective legal system.