According to a notice published by the provincial education administration on Wednesday, the Punjab Education Department has changed the Ramadan school schedule.

In accordance with the new regulations, Monday through Thursday, schools will open at 7:30am and close at 12:30pm, while on Friday, educational institutions will remain open until 11:30am.

There will be a distinct schedule for schools that run in two shifts.

The start and end times of double-shift schools are 7:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and end at 12:15pm and 4:30pm respectively.