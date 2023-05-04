Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has left for Islamabad to appear in nine cases.

Imran Khan’s post-arrest bail may have been revoked due to non-appearance, according to the divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Khan’s post-arrest bail had been extended by one day by the IHC divisional bench.

Today in Islamabad, the case will be heard by a two-person court led by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Imran Khan and a group of PTI employees left from Zaman Park for Islamabad.

Chairman Imran Khan as he departed for IHC from Lahore this morning. He makes clear that his life continues to be under threat only from Dirty Harry. Q is if his Wazirabad killer was allowed video link why is same facility being denied to IK? More imp who is making a mockery of pic.twitter.com/oqAq2R3FyY — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 4, 2023

Imran Khan must appear in court on Thursday, according to an order from IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, or else his temporary bail would be denied.

Khan filed a case asking the court to impose a halt to all legal processes on all the cases filed against him. The case was considered by a two-judge IHC bench consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan and Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. Imran Khan, meanwhile, did not show up in court today.

Salman Safdar, the PTI leader’s attorney, made an application during the hearing asking for his client to be excused from the court appearance due to illness. Imran provided a medical report from a private hospital, but the court does not recognise findings from private hospitals in criminal cases, Chief Justice Farooq commented.

The attorney argued that a large number of cases had been filed against his client, and we have no idea how on earth we could appear in so many of these cases.

Khan is not participating in the police probe or appearing before the courts, the CJ noted.

Imran’s exemption request was accepted by the CJ, who also gave him until tomorrow to appear in court or else his temporary bail will be revoked.