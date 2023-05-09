According to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in London to hold “consultations” with his brother, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, over political and societal issues.

The premier is currently in London on an official trip to witness King Charles III’s inauguration, which took place last week.

On Twitter, Marriyum announced that the visit had been extended at Nawaz’s suggestion and that PM Shehbaz would now depart for Pakistan on Wednesday.

To represent Pakistan at the monarch’s coronation, the premier travelled to the United Kingdom last Wednesday.

On the fringes of his trip, he visited the First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, who is of Pakistani descent, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

PTI leader Imran Khan called the trip a “waste of the nation’s money” and slammed it.

Pakistan has been wracked by a political crisis that only seems to be getting worse as the coalition government in power and the opposition PTI continue to disagree on how elections should be run. The current election discourse between the two sides has not yet significantly advanced despite the Supreme Court’s directions.