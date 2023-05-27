ISLAMABAD: General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has contributed Rs25 million in honour of the Islamabad police martyrs.

The heirs of all the martyrs will receive that sum, according to a federal police official.

Islamabad Police spokesperson stated in a tweet that letters have been sent to the martyrs’ heirs in this regard.

In honour of Pakistan Martyrs’ Day, the donation would be given to the heirs of Islamabad Police martyrs.

On behalf of the survivors of martyrs, the ICT Police spokesperson thanked COAS General Asim Munir for the donation.