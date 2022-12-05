In reaction to Asad Umar’s remarks against the courts and judiciary on November 26, the day the party called off its long march, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday requested that Umar appear before the bench.

An extra registrar of the court’s Rawalpindi registry filed the petition against the PTI leader’s remarks disparaging the judiciary, and Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench heard it today.

The defendant in the case was represented in court by Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, the CPO, and the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi. Justice Hassan said during the hearing that Umar “targeted” the judiciary and judges in his statement on November 26.

Asad Umar “scandalised the courts in his statement at the demonstration on November 26 and used slanderous remarks about the judiciary,” according to the court.

Umar’s speech would be examined first, it was stated.

No person, group, or institution may be made contentious in accordance with Article 14 of the Constitution.According to Constitutional Article 204(B), the court may impose penalties “Judge Hassan made a comment.On the following hearing, he personally summoned the PTI leader and requested the speech of Umar’s video.

The hearing was later postponed until December 7 by the court.

Umar stated that even in the Supreme Court, the nation can see that the doors to justice are barred during his remarks on November 26 at PTI’s long march in Rawalpindi.

Judges were upset when they had to alter their route because of a blocked road, he claimed.

The PTI leader discussed Khan’s attempted murder, claiming that although shots were fired at the head of the largest party, no FIR was filed.