ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday approved an increase in the price of electricity for K-Electric consumers of Rs1.55 per unit.

The second quarterly adjustment from the previous fiscal year led to the increase in the power tariff. The NEPRA has informed the federal government of its choice to make a notification in this regard.

Consumers of KE will pay the extra sum between May and July 2023. The federal government petitioned for uniform tariffs across the nation, and the NEPRA has now made its decision.