Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, was named one of the nominees for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month Award on Tuesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

If successful (April 2021 and March 2022) Babar will become the first player to get the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award three times.

Babar’s outstanding performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand led to his nomination for the ICC Player of the Month award. After winning the first two games in April and the final two games in May, Pakistan triumphed with a commanding 4-1 benefit.

Babar further demonstrated his tactical prowess by using six bowlers to help Pakistan restrict the Kiwis to 261, securing a comfortable victory. Pakistan had amassed an imposing total of 287/6.

The explosive 28-year-old captain raised the bar even higher in the following match, winning well-deserved praise as the Player of the Match in a 102-run victory that gave Pakistan a 4-1 series lead.

The cricketer’s outstanding performance, which resulted in his 18th ODI century and helped New Zealand reach an impressive total of 334/6, included 107 runs off 117 balls.

Babar’s ability to inspire his teammates and pitch outstanding innings throughout the series cemented his status as a pivotal player and won him acclaim from both fans and industry insiders.

Harry Tector from Ireland and Najmul Hossain Shanto from Bangladesh are also nominees for the honour.

The winners will be chosen by an impartial ICC Voting Academy, and they will be announced the following week. Fans from all around the world are now asked to vote. The ICC said on its website that fans who registered at https://www.icc-cricket.com/awards/overview could vote for their favourite players through Saturday.