In Dubai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was charged with leaving housekeeper Sapna Robin Masih behind, however he has already reimbursed all bills.

The latest information about Sapna was provided by attorney Rizwan Siddiquee. He revealed the information on his twitter page, writing: “Sapna has been paid her dues by officials of @Nawazuddin S & she has managed to board her flight back to India. I appreciate the concern you have all shown. There are now solutions for those who were questioning or criticising the poor girl for reading rehearsed language.

The information was released a day after the advocate published a video of the 20-year-old sobbing while explaining that the Sacred Games actor had left her in Dubai without any money or food.

Before that, Rizwan Siddiquee tweeted: “Here is Sapna’s Emirates ID, issued on February 16th, 2023, where she is listed as a Sales Manager. According to rumours, Nawazuddin Siddique’s team is organising her return flight to India. She still needs to receive her unpaid dues and some cash for meals and a taxi, though.

Aaliya Siddiqui, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been in the news recently. She asserted that the actor had abandoned their second child and that he had also complained of Mehrunisa, the boy’s mother, harassing him.