KARACHI: The renowned actor Feroze Khan has been ordered by the East District Family Court to pay Rs50,000 per month for the expenditures of his son Sultan and Rs30,000 for his daughter Fatima.

The court ordered in the child custody dispute between Feroze and Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza that although he might keep his kid for a short period of time, he must leave his passport and CINC with the court in case he decides to leave the country with the child.

The Family Court rendered a judgement about Feroze Khan’s requests for a meeting with his children, an extradition request, and maintenance costs.

The judge ordered Feroze to give his son Sultan 50,000 and his daughter Fatima 30,000 before the 14th of each month. The court also mandated that Feroze’s ex-wife Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza give Feroze custody of Sultan for five days.

Sultan will remain with his father from December 22 to December 27, according to the court’s order. Feroze has the right to spend time with his kids because he is their father. The court cannot grant Feroze’s daughter’s father custody because she is only seven months old and cannot survive without her mother.

The mother of the children verbally informed the court that Sultan had spent the previous night with his father.

The court also mandated that Feroze Khan post a Rs. 100,000 surety bond, and Sultan must leave his passport and ID card with the court’s Naazir as long as he is with Feroze.