LAHORE: The attack, for which a police case-registration request had been made, resulted in at least 15 Hindu students being hurt.

Several [popular on social media] videos depicted the Hindu students being beaten up for celebrating Holi at Punjab University campus.

Other footage depicted the security personnel striking the students with their batons while they were fleeing the area.

University of Punjab baton charge upon students, their biggest sin is that they belong to Sindh province as well as many of them are Hindus students those who celebrating their Holi festival shame on Punjab university adminstration also upon Punjab govt #Racism#educationcrisis pic.twitter.com/qLDJJYBAsy — Siraj Arsul korai (@Sirajkorae) March 6, 2023

The general secretary of the Sindh Council, Kashif Brohi, stated that the council and the Hindu community had organised a Holi celebration with approval from the university administration.