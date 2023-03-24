According to WaBetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing a new, spectacular feature that would let users send video chats to their connections.

The instant chat software is updating to version 23.6.0.73, according to the app tracking website. The iOS app will receive the additional feature in a subsequent version.

Video messaging is a feature that is still under development and not yet available.

With the help of this function, users will be able to use the camera button to shoot and share quick films up to 60 seconds long to their contacts. Users can now communicate with their friends and family in a new way thanks to this functionality.

According to WaBetaInfo, “Video messages on WhatsApp will function similarly to voice notes, with the added benefit of capturing and sharing video content.”

Compared to sending a voice message or text, video communications allow you to express your feelings and expressions more effectively.

When compared to texting or leaving a voicemail, this capability may be more useful. This feature can be used by a user to visually demonstrate how to utilise a new product or explain anything.

In situations like this, video communications can enhance communication in additional ways.

The privacy of its users is always guaranteed by WhatsApp, and the video messages will likewise be end-to-end encrypted. Your messages would be end-to-end encrypted so that nobody could read them, even the app.

In order to increase privacy, it won’t be possible to save or send video messages to other discussions, but screenshots will still be permitted, according to the app-tracking website.