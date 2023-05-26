With a focus on Balochistan Province, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $213 million in financing as part of a programme established with the Government of Pakistan to address the devastating floods that struck the nation last summer and create a climate-resilient Pakistan. The funding will be used to improve basic services and livelihoods for communities affected by the 2022 floods as well as to increase risk protection.

The World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, said, “We will be working closely with the Government of Balochistan to support those impacted by providing livelihood support and rebuilding irrigation and flood protection infrastructures.”

By strengthening the population’s resistance to upcoming natural disasters and crises related to climate change, this will not only help to restore livelihoods but also protect the populous. The broad post-flood rehabilitation and resilient-reconstruction programme that was decided upon with the government, in his opinion, includes this project as a component.

The Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP) will provide housing reconstruction grants totaling 35,100 homeowners to rebuild their homes in accordance with resilience standards, and smallholder farmers will receive livelihood grants to support livestock, promote climate-smart agriculture, and take part in other productive activities.

By repairing damaged community infrastructure and utilities, such as water supply, irrigation, roadways, and communal buildings, it will also assist in restoring key services.