ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for action in Arshad Sharif’s issue while reiterating the government’s steadfast commitment to supporting all initiatives that promote and protect the illustrious ideals of free speech and a robust media.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a gathering centred around the UN’s 10-year Plan of Action and hosted by the Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, which guarantees journalists’ freedom of expression, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, thinks that no journalists should be criticised or attacked for exercising that right.

The prime minister declared that his administration holds the freedom of speech inalienable and essential to the growth of democracy.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that free speech is essential to democracy and that free speech and democracy are mutually supportive.

The Prime Minister declared that his administration would participate in initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s democracy through expanded access to free media.

Shehbaz Sharif made note of the fact that Sindh province’s federal and provincial legislation on the safety of journalists made Pakistan the first nation in Asia to do so.

He declared that the government would continue to assist the ongoing legislative initiatives for journalist safety in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the parliament adopted the Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Acts after extensive consultations with all parties involved.

According to him, this law protects media workers from all forms of abuse and violence while also recognising the rights of journalists. He promised that this law will be strictly enforced.

The French ambassador, Nicolas Galey, spoke at the event and praised the measures Pakistan’s parliament had approved to safeguard journalists. This is a significant step forward, he remarked. He declared that his embassy would keep fostering media exchanges between France and Pakistan.