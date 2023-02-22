ISLAMABAD: On a one-day official trip, Minister of External Affairs (MoEA) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Hungary on Wednesday to meet with his Hungarian colleague.

Both representatives will discuss bilateral collaboration and sign the memorandums of cooperation (MoCs). On the other side, Mr. Zardari will speak at the Annual Hungarian Ambassadors Conference and interact with business leaders from Hungary.

That is the first time a Pakistani MoEA has ever paid an official visit. Mr. Zardari was greeted by the Asif Hussain Memon, the Pakistani ambassador to Hungary, and representatives of the Hungarian government.