KARACHI: Israeli attack on Palestine is currently the most worrying issue for Muslims across the globe as they unite to support their fellow Muslim nation in this tough time.

According to international media, at least 198 people in Gaza, including 58 children, have been killed since the violence erupted a week ago. Where the whole world is mourning the loss caused by Israel and expressing solidarity with Palestine, several elite footballers from across the globe have expressed their solidarity with the deprived one.

Leicester City stars Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana held up the Palestinian flag as they celebrated their team’s victory in the UK’s FA Cup final.

Letter to Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, Leicester Football Club, who used the occasion of the FA cup triumph to show solidarity with the Palestinian people

#SavePalestine #Jerusalem #GazaUnderAttack

I'm calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. — Mohamed Salah