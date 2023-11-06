Food, water, and fuel are all blocked, the Israeli attacks on Gaza have been a month, and martyrdom has reached 10 thousand. America and the pro-Israeli powers are against the ceasefire while the rest of the world is playing the role of a spectator. It has been a month since the Israeli attacks on Gaza, in which the number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli bombing has reached close to 10,000.

America and the pro-Israeli powers are against the ceasefire while the rest of the world is playing the role of a spectator. There is no food, no water, no fuel, and no electricity in Gaza, the situation is getting worse every day.

In the last few hours, there have been reports of the worst bombardment since the attack began and the echoes of explosions are heard in the air.

27 people were martyred in the bombing of Gaza on Monday morning

According to the Arab media, at least 27 Palestinians were martyred in continuous Israeli bombardment on Gaza on Monday morning and 15 people were martyred in the Tal al-Sultan area near Rafah, while 10 people were martyred in Al-Zawida in the central Gaza area.

According to Arab media, 2 people were also martyred in Jabalia camp today.

Arab media say that emergency service personnel could not reach some areas due to the bombing in Gaza. Attacks also took place near many hospitals, including Al-Shafa Hospital, and a children’s hospital was also bombed.

4800 children were also included in the martyrs

Communications and Internet services are suspended for the third time in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 4,800 children are among the 9,770 martyred people, while 26,000 Palestinians are injured.

Meanwhile, US CIA chief William Burns has arrived in Israel, while a closed-door meeting of the Security Council is expected on Monday at the request of China and the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli ministers started talking about dropping atomic bombs on devastated Gaza

So far, four ceasefire and cessation of hostilities resolutions have been vetoed.

On the other hand, an American TV journalist reporting with the Israeli army admitted that 20 Israeli soldiers were killed in the attack on Sunday.

The Israeli army says that the Palestinian land has been divided into two parts, southern and northern Gaza, and they also claim important successes against Hamas.

In response to Israeli brutality, Hamas is launching rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, the Iron Dawn missile targeting the rockets malfunctioned and landed in Israel.