TAIPEI: According to sources, a US caucus landed in Taiwan on Sunday, days after China conducted military exercises near the island in retribution for a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

After Pelosi’s surprise travel to Taiwan earlier in the month upset Beijing and sparked extraordinary air and maritime drills that increased the likelihood of war, Pelosi made her secret journey on Sunday.

According to Taiwan’s foreign ministry, the delegation of five will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and attend a luncheon given by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

The trip is led by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.According to a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, they will talk about “US-Taiwan ties, regional stability, investment and trade global supply chains, global warming, and other important problems of mutual concern.”