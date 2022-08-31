ISLAMABAD: In order to lessen the impact of the terrible floods, the federal government will consider importing products from India, according to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday.The finance minister originally proposed the idea of importing food from India on Monday, when the nation’s death toll reached 1,100, hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, and thousands of acres of crops were obliterated.

The finance minister said in a message posted to Twitter today that numerous international organisations have requested permission from the government to send food from India across the land border. According to Miftah Ismail, “the government will decide whether to permit imports or not based on the supply shortage position, after discussing its coalition partners and important stakeholders.”

Miftah’s remarks follow Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s denial of the prospect of importing commodities from India in a statement to members of the international media.The PM essentially ruled out the option of importing vegetables from India to make up for shortages brought on by the terrible floods, stressing that the two sides needed to discuss the situation with regard to human rights in Indian-controlled Kashmir.