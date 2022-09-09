ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Pakistan early on Friday for a two-day official visit to show support for flood victims who have been harmed by the country’s devastation monsoon rains.

Monsoon rains caused devastation across the country, killing more than 1,300 people and forcing millions to live in tents and open spaces.Many communities were destroyed by the severe flooding, while other places are now blocked off due to severely damaged roads and bridges.

While the government and other welfare organisations struggle to provide food and aid to the flood victims, rescue and relief activities are still in progress.In order to show solidarity following Pakistan’s disastrous flooding, the UN head travelled to Islamabad, where he was met at the airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The UN leader again requested assistance from the international community after arriving in Pakistan.In a statement, he said, “I travelled to Pakistan to express my unwavering support with the people there in the wake of their devasting floods. I passionately ask for help from the international community as Pakistan cope with this climate calamity.

According to the Foreign Office, the UN secretary general’s visit will go a long way toward demonstrating to Pakistan’s government and people that the world is on their side as they fight a significant natural disaster brought on by unusually heavy rains and floods throughout the country.