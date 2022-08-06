Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, has announced that the social media platform will test 9:16 ultra-tall photographs “in a week or two.” Mosseri wants to complement Instagram’s tall videos with its tall images.

Instagram requires that images be cropped to a 4:5 aspect ratio in order to be posted, but adding 9:16 photos will make it easier to fit taller, slimmer images that completely fill the phone screen. Photographers criticized the social networking app for destroying their work when it attempted to mimic a TikTok-style design with a 9:16 display frame.

Mosseri acknowledged numerous times that the full-screen photo experience wasn’t optimal while using the app’s test features.

The business wants to promote the experience of taking really tall photos without requiring them everywhere.

According to the company’s analytics, users are less likely to appreciate the new Instagram appearance and are thus using the app less.