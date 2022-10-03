Indian military jets were activated on Monday following a bomb threat on an Iranian aeroplane that turned out to be false, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Indian Air Force stated in a statement that the flight was offered the option of landing either Chandigarh or Jaipur, two airports in northern India. The IAF reported that it has dispatched fighter planes to follow the aircraft at a safe distance.

The statement claims that the pilot was not willing to divert to any airport and that he later received orders to ignore the threat.

The statement claimed that after some time, Tehran advised disregarding the bomb scare, and as a result, the aircraft continued on its voyage toward its final destination.