KARACHI: The Foreign Office on Friday expressed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation and rejection of the mala fide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat lea­der Yasin Malik in a grossly suspicious and contrived case registered under the draconian laws.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was called to the FO on May 25 and was conveyed the government of Pakistan’s strong indignation over the highly reprehensible sentencing of Mr Malik after his conviction on fabricated charges, denial of fair trial and inhuman incarceration despite his deteriorating health, which is in complete defiance of the Universal Decla­ration of Human Rights and International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights, said spokesperson for FO Asim Iftikhar Ahmad at a press briefing in Islamabad.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had condemned Indian court’s fallacious conviction of Mr Malik and demanded his immediate release. The foreign minister also wrote letters to secretary general of the OIC and UN High Commi­ssioner for Human Rights, apprising them about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir. In particular, Mr Bhutto-Zardari expre­ssed grave concern over the sham conviction of Mr Malik.

“India must harbour no delusions. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice to express its concerns and highlight the gross excesses that India continues to commit with unchecked impunity against the Kashmiri people and their political leadership in the IIOJK (Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir). The entire nation is united in support and solidarity with the Kashmiris as also manifested by the unanimous resolutions passed by the parliament,” the FO added.