ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday rejected the Indian propaganda against Pakistanis residing in France by spreading fake news through ‘media and dummy Twitter accounts’. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office (FO), said in a statement today that they have noticed some fake news with regard to the Pakistani diaspora in France being spread by some sections of Indian media and dummy Twitter accounts.“The baseless and misleading information is patently a handiwork of Indian anti-Pakistan propaganda machine working overtime.”He clarified that Pakistani diaspora in France is law-abiding and contributing positively to the French economy. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri added that there are no complaints from them of difficulties in the aftermath of the recent developments.INP/AJ