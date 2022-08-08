ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, the Foreign Office vehemently condemned the absurd remarks and false assertions made either by Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in reference to a statement from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC restated its past calls for adopting UNSC resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, and recognise the freedom of the Kashmiri people to choose their own future, in a statement distributed with in UN headquarters on Friday.

The disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be changed, the OIC General Secretariat informed India on August 5, 2019.

A representative for the Foreign Office stated in a news statement on Sunday that India’s hubris in this matter was regrettable.

The OIC, which is the world’s biggest plurilateral forum of Muslim nations and represents more than 1.7 billion Muslims, has consistently spoken out in favour of the legitimate interests of the Kashmiri people, whom has endured unspeakable suffering as a result of India’s illegal occupation and unrelenting oppression for seven decades.

The spokesperson claimed that India will fail in its attempt to deceive this same international community by asserting socioeconomic expansion and progress in Indian Invaded And occupied Jammu and Kashmir while maintaining its tyranny and injustice.