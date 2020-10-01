FM urges UNHRC to take notice of AI office closure in India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the UN Human Rights Council to take notice of the closure of amnesty international office in India. In a statement on Wednesday, he said the Amnesty international was compelled to shut its office in India when it started to expose blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and unmasked police’s complicity in anti-Muslim riots in Delhi. The Foreign Minister said human rights organizations including those in India should raise their voice against the Indian acts. He said the true face of India stands exposed. The Foreign Minister expressed concerns over the attitude being meted out to minorities especially Muslims in India. NNI