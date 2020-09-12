FM stresses member states to exploit real potential of SCO

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for strong condemnation and opposition of unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. He was addressing the Plenary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow. The Foreign Minister suggested that the SCO member states should work together to address the resurgence of fascist ideologies and violent nationalism anywhere in the world, especially in the region. The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Shanghai Spirit and the central role of United Nations in maintaining international peace and security and advancing global development. He said the SCO member states should be united in showcasing the real potential of the organization and fostering regional cooperation with focus on promoting regional connectivity projects and pursuing them wholeheartedly.