<!-- wp:image {"width":896,"height":597} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/07\/bilawal-1.jpg" alt="" width="896" height="597"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Bilawal Bhutto Zardari <\/a>on Wednesday received a felicitation call from Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They underscored the importance of fraternal ties between the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">two countries.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Iran\u2019s support over the Kashmir issue.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cFM B (Bilawal) BhuttoZardari received felicitation call from Iranian FM Amirabdolahian. Underscored imp (importance) of fraternal ties. Thanked for Iran\u2019s support on Kashmir & solidarity with Palestine. Iranian FM invited B (Bilawal) Bhutto Zardari to visit Iran who also reciprocated the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/'" class="rank-math-link">invitation<\/a>,\u201d Foreign Office Spokesperson said in tweet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->