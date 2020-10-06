FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to address issues of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to address the problems of overseas Pakistanis including those in the Europe on priority basis. He was talking to Chairman of EU-Pak Friendship Federation Ch. Pervez Iqbal Losar in Islamabad on Monday. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset who have always open heartedly supported Pakistan in difficult times including in the wake of Covid-19. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has launched economic diplomacy to apprise the foreign investors about investment opportunities in Pakistan and the government’s business friendly policies. He said several European countries are desirous to make investments in Pakistan as a result of our economic diplomacy. The Foreign Minister said we are striving to improve exports to cope with the adverse impact of Coronavirus. NNI