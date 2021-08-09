ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that urged the government of Afghanistan to refrain from the blame-game and engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogues.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, the Foreign Minister categorically rejected the allegations levelled against Pakistan in the United Nations and said that Pakistan should not be declared responsible for failures of others.

The foreign minister also made it abundantly clear that Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan, adding that the future of Afghanistan is up to the Afghans.

Qureshi went on to say that peace and stability in Afghanistan is everyone s responsibility, adding instability in Afghanistan will be a great loss to Pakistan.

The FM further said that a diplomatic mechanism is available for talks with Afghanistan and if Kabul has a problem as a neighbor, it should be raised through the existing mechanism. “Pakistan believes that instead of blaming each other, we should move forward for lasting peace,” he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community and Pakistan has played its role in this respect.

He said Pakistan facilitated the Afghan Peace Process with utmost sincerity. He said Pakistan is a facilitator and not the guarantor of peace in Afghanistan. He urged the international community and the regional countries to play their due role to facilitate peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always said that there is no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan. He said a negotiated, inclusive and broad-based political settlement is the only way forward to establish peace in Afghanistan. He said it the people of Afghanistan to decide their future as Pakistan has no favourites there.

He said, “There is a national consensus on CPEC and attempts are being made to target this important national project but the work on CPEC projects will continue despite difficulties.”

Regarding investigations into Dasu bus incident, he said investigations into the incident has almost completed and soon its findings will be shared with the media after consultation with China.