ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Secretary General OIC Secretary-General, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen to discuss Afghanistan situation.

In his Tweet, FM Qureshi said, he shared commitment to continue playing a constructive role for sustainable peace in Afghanistan. He also urged the international community to stay engaged and support Afghanistan’s economy, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had stressed the Afghan Taliban and former rulers to craft an all-inclusive political structure after consultations. The foreign minister had said nobody wants bloodshed in Afghanistan but peace and stability.

FM Qureshi had said Pakistan is determined to play its positive role as its envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities. On the borders’ situation, Qureshi said all the neighboring countries should sit together for consultations.