FM Qureshi meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in China’s Hainan

HAINAN : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has conducted meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan province of China. According to details, both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to boost Pakistan and China relations. The meeting will be followed by the second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had arrived in southern China’s Hainan province on a two-day visit to participate in the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue. The foreign minister was welcomed by senior Chinese officials and Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque at Sanya airport. During the dialogue, FM Qureshi will lead the Pakistan side while the Chinese side will be led by China s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. During the dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest. Terming the dialogue highly relevant, a Chinese Foreign Ministry s spokesperson said that it would help the two countries enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen close coordination on international and regional affairs. This dialogue mechanism was a platform for the two sides to coordinate exchanges and cooperation in various fields, make policy suggestions on the development of bilateral ties and enhance coordination and co-communication on the international and regional issues. The first dialogue was held in Beijing last year on March 19, which led to many consensuses and played an important role in the development of bilateral relations.