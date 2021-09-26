ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday landed in London as he undertakes a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom and is scheduled to have “broad-based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss”, sources in the ministry of foreign affairs said.

The foreign minister will have dinner at the Pakistan House tonight with the diaspora and diplomatic mission, besides interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British parliamentarians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also interact with the media during his visit at the Pakistan House, says the sources privy to the developments.

Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visited Pakistan to hold consultations on bilateral relations and regional matters.

The visit by the Foreign Minister is intended to take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides.INP