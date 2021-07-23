ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is leaving on a two-day visit to China on Friday on the invite of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

As per the statement issued by the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Qureshi will be accompanied by senior officials.

The FO said that the visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

In its tweet, the FO spokesperson said: On the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr Wang Yi, Foreign Minister S M Qureshi will visit China from 23-24 July. The visit will play an important role in further strengthening of Pakistan-China “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

The FO statement said that during FM Qureshi’s visit, both sides would discuss further strengthening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in high-quality development under China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest. NNI

The Foreign Minister’s visit is set for Cheng city where he is scheduled to land on July 23 to stay until July 24. In this visit, the sources said, the two top diplomats, foreign ministers Qureshi and Yi, shall discuss bilateral matters and regional situations.

It is most likely that the developments made on the Dasu incident the past week will be discussed amid CPEC matters, sources said.

Key to recall that earlier this week, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that efforts are underway to create misunderstanding between all-weather friends Pakistan and China.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the investigation into the Dasu bus tragedy has been completed and China is satisfied with it.

Dasu tragedy happened a day before the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, he said. The minister said Israel, India along the anti-Pakistan lobby have waged hybrid war against Islamabad.