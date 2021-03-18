ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is desirous to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait.



Talking to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, who called on him on Thursday, the foreign minister said, “We are looking forward to the early convening of the 5th Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Kuwait.”



Qureshi said there are vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in the areas energy, technology, health, education and defence. The minister said more than 100,000 Pakistanis living in Kuwait are playing a positive role in the development of the country.



He said Pakistan has transformed its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic priorities. The foreign minister said Pakistan is facilitating the foreign investment in different sectors of the economy. This is the reason that Pakistan’s ranking in the ease of doing business has improved. He said, “We also welcome Kuwaiti investment in the country.”



“We are providing special facilities for foreign investors to invest in business – that is why Pakistan’s ranking among the countries facilitating business has improved significantly,” he said.



The foreign minister also apprised the Kuwaiti counterpart of the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India has brought controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory. He said that Pakistan is looking towards a positive role of the world community including that of Kuwait to get freed the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches. He thanked Kuwait for supporting the Kashmir resolution passed by the OIC foreign ministers at its meeting in Niger.



Qureshi said the world recognises the positive role being played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process. He said that Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister said his country wants to promote economic relations with Pakistan. He commended the contributions of Pakistani community in Kuwait in the development of the country.



On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Kuwait would resume issuing visas for Pakistanis. Kuwait had suspended visas for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2011 over security concerns.