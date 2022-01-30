ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC).

The foreign minister felicitated newly elected NPC president Anwar Raza, secretary Khalil Raja, finance secretary Nayyar Ali and other office bearers, expressing his best wishes.

In a message, the foreign minister said that journalism/media was a significant pillar of the state.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected body would utilize all its potential for the welfare of journalists and media people.