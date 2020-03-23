FM draws EU’s attention towards Occupied Kashmir amid COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for lifting the communication blockade in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to ensure unfettered access of medical and other essential supplies there to fight coronavirus. In a letter to the European Union, the Foreign Minister said the plight of the Kashmiri people must also remain front and centre for redressal as the world mobilizes for effective action in the wake of coronavirus crisis. He said that the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is deteriorating since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August last year. The Foreign Minister said the international community must join hands to deal with the coronavirus. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined that lifting the sanctions on Iran in this particular context is a humanitarian imperative. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Prime Minister has also underscored the importance of relieving the burden of debt ridden developing countries to enable them to devote requisite resources for saving lives and stemming economic decline.