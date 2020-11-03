ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for joint efforts at the international level to face the global challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking at the beginning of fifth session of strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union via video link. The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and EU enjoy multidimensional bilateral relations. He apprised his EU counterpart Josep Borrell about concerns of Muslims all over the world, including Pakistan, regarding rising Islamophobia in some of EU countries.

Views were also exchanged on efforts for peace in Afghanistan during the meeting. Both the Foreign Ministers termed intra-Afghan dialogue as a milestone for durable peace in Afghanistan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi called upon the global community, including EU, to play its due role in resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolutions. Expressing satisfaction on the Strategic Engagement Plan approved between Pakistan and EU last year, both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

Earlier, Ambassador Designate to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is faced with several challenges on the external front and we will have to devote all our energies to cope with them. The Foreign Minister gave special directions to the ambassador about priorities of Pakistan s foreign policy including economic diplomacy. NNI