<!-- wp:image {"width":913,"height":522} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-12\/416461_3917647_updates.jpg" alt="Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, on May 12, 2022. \u2014 YouTube\/PTVParliament" width="913" height="522"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari<\/a> Thursday demanded an investigation into the events leading up to and post the no-confidence motion that led to former prime minister Imran Khan's ouster.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri had termed the no-trust motion against Khan "unconstitutional" and dismissed it on April 3, and following this, the then-prime minister advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies and he followed suit.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But the then-Opposition filed a plea in the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Supreme Cour<\/a>t seeking the nullification of the government's move. The top court then on April 7, declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and Suri's ruling against the constitution.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The SC had asked to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion on April 9, but Khan had the speaker prolong the session. But near midnight, the speaker resigned from office.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Being the senior member of the panel of chairs, PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq chaired a session on early April 10 and held the voting no-confidence motion which ultimately led to Khan's ouster.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"This house must form a high-level parliamentary commission or committee to investigate the events leading up to April 3, post-April 3, of the night of April 9 and 10, and the events that have taken place to date after [the no-confidence motion was successful]," Bilawal said on the floor of the National Assembly.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The PPP chairman said the "attacks on the constitution and the house" should be taken seriously, and an investigation should be held to determine who was at fault.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Even the Supreme Court termed the previous government's acts of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">April 3<\/a> as unconstitutional [...] in the manner that the former government to escape from challenge of no-confidence, it was unconstitutional and the people of Pakistan demand accountability," he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->