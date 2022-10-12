On Tuesday, Fly Jinnah (FJ), a low-cost airline for domestic travel, declared that it has obtained the necessary permits to begin running flights out of Jinnah International Airport.

FJ is a joint venture between the Lakson Group, one of Pakistan’s largest business conglomerates, and the Air Arabia Group, which operates the first and largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

Following federal government clearance, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued it a licence for Regular Public Transport last year.The company revealed today that it has earned the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Air Operating License in a news release (AOL).

After undergoing thorough inspections by the PCAA, “securing the AOC and AOL confirms that Fly Jinnah has met all the professional capabilities, adheres to all safety regulations, and has proven safe and secure to operate as a passenger and cargo airline,” the press release states, adding that the airline was in “full compliance” with all technical and operational standards established by PCAA.

The company also stated that it would keep working closely with the PCAA to decide when to start operating flights.The chairman of Fly Jinnah , Iqbal Ali Lakhani, said that a lot of work had gone into getting the permissions and that the business was looking forward to getting going and strengthening the economy.