<!-- wp:image {"width":916,"height":523} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-04-27\/413994_474859_updates.jpg" alt="Twitter confirms fluctuation in followers is organic due to creation and deactivation of accounts. \u2014 Reuters" width="916" height="523"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Twitter has confirmed that the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">fluctuation<\/a> in follower count followed by being sold to Elon Musk was organic in nature,\u00a0Tech Crunch\u00a0reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Twitter said that these changes were not being caused by any bots or any other action by the microblogging platform. The fluctuation was due to people creating and deactivating accounts.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"We\u2019ve been looking into recent fluctuations in follower counts,\u201d Twitter said in a statement. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhile we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy, which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely be a result of an increase in new account creation and<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> deactivation<\/a>. We\u2019ll continue looking into these follower count fluctuations.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Many high-profile cases have come forward, with some celebrities showing a drop in followers. Former US President Barack Obama lost more than 300,000 followers in the process. Popular musician Katy Perry reported losing over 200,000 followers after the announcement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Before the announcement, many users had said that they would quit the social media platform if Twitter accepted Musk's offer. People feared Musk's approach to freedom of speech.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, after the deal, "#RIPTwitter" began trending on the microblogging website.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Right-wing politicians, on the contrary, saw a rise in followers.\u00a0Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's follower count, for example, increased from\u00a0539,000 to\u00a0660,000, Rep. <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Matt Gaetz<\/a> noted.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Twitter has said that it will keep an eye on the matter even though the fluctuation is organic.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->